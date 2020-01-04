Robson Green and Tom Brittney are back for Grantchester series 5 on Friday

Grantchester returns for a fifth series on ITV on Friday with Robson Green and Tom Brittney reprising their roles.

The fourth series of the show saw original star James Norton bow out as Sidney Chambers and Tom Brittney arriving as Reverend Will Davenport, a new partner for Detective Inspector Geordie Keating (Robson Green).

If you want to avoid all spoilers for series 5 of Grantchester, stop reading now.

The synopsis for episode 1 is:

Reverend Will Davenport is now fully at ease with his role as the Vicar of Grantchester, and happy helping to solve mysteries alongside his friend, Detective Inspector Geordie Keating.

For Will, a version of Eden is within everyone’s reach, but Geordie knows that human nature is unpredictable, and every Eden has its snakes…

It’s Spring Ball season, which is proving to be less ‘dinner and dancing’ and more ‘disturbing the peace’. When a student from a prestigious all-female college is found dead, Will and Geordie must infiltrate the murky world of campus politics and university societies to find the killer.

Navigating strange initiations, raucous parties – and with investigative journalist, Ellie Harding, hot on their heels – they’ll need to use every advantage to unravel this mystery.

Meanwhile, Geordie and Cathy are rubbing along together – just about – but are Cathy’s ambitions for a life of her own starting to test the delicate family balance? Will they need a little help at home?

And curate Leonard, fresh from a spell with Daniel in Marrakech, finds it hard to acclimatise to living half-a-life back in Grantchester, especially with Mrs C and Jack in marital bliss…

Grantchester returns for series 5 at 9pm Friday 10th January 2020 on ITV. Preview the episode with our gallery below: