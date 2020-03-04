Ricky Gervais’ After Life returns to Netflix for season 2 in April

The second season of Ricky Gervais’ Netflix comedy series After Life will premiere on 24th April 2020.

The series sees Gervais return alongside Penelope Wilton (Downton Abbey, Doctor Who), David Bradley (The Harry Potter series, Game of Thrones), Ashley Jensen (Extras), Tom Basden (Plebs, David Brent: Life On The Road), Tony Way (Edge of Tomorrow), David Earl (Cemetery Junction, Derek), Joe Wilkinson (Him and Her), Kerry Godliman (Derek), Mandeep Dhillon, Jo Hartley, Roisin Conaty and Diane Morgan (David Brent: Life On The Road), Tracy-Ann Oberman (Eastenders).

The cast is also joined by: Peter Egan (Downton Abbey), Ethan Lawrence (Bad Education) and Bill Ward (Coronation Street, Emmerdale).

Set in the small fictitious town of Tambury, the comedy-drama series follows Tony (Ricky Gervais), a writer for the local newspaper whose life is upended after his wife dies from cancer.

In series 2, whilst still struggling with immense grief for his wife, we see Tony try to become a better friend to those around him. Each grappling with their own problems and only to be intensified by the looming threat of the local newspaper being shut down.

Will the town’s local Am-Dram show lift everyone’s spirits?

After Life is a Netflix original series from Derek Productions. The six-part series is created, written and directed by Ricky Gervais.

Charlie Hanson is producer and Ricky Gervais and Duncan Hayes are executive producers.

For more information on After Life visit www.netflix.com/afterlife.