Ray Donovan 7×06 Inside Guy preview

The fifth episode of Ray Donovan season 7 saw Ray (Liev Schreiber) making progress while the rest of his family got up to their usual troubles.

If you’re not up to date with Ray Donovan and like to avoid spoilers we suggest you don’t read any further.

After spending the night with Molly Sullivan (Kerry Condon), Ray wondered what she was doing with a guy like him. He left abruptly and headed to therapy. His session made him think of Terry (Eddie Marsan) and he then spent the day with his brother.

Mickey (Jon Voight), Sandy (Sandy Martin) and Daryll (Pooch Hall) investigated the heist of 1977. Their search led them to a couple of old men who they ended up torturing and killing. The information they discovered pointed them back to Jim Sullivan as the one who screwed Mickey over.

Elsewhere, Bridget (Kerris Dorsey) came clean over sleeping with Adam Rain (Michael Esper). She was annoyed when Smitty (Graham Rogers) burst into tears but he later took a baseball bat to Adam and put him in hospital.

Bunchy (Dash Mihok) continued to try and do the right thing to help the teenager he shot. After getting fired from the pharmacy he worked at, he returned to rob their stores to get money for the mother.

At the end of the episode Ray met Molly in a bar, they shared a kiss and then sat down to chat together.

The next episode is Inside Guy. Things heat up between Molly and Ray, but their families get in the way when Bridget, Bunchy, and Jim Sullivan all need Ray to fix their problems. Terry and Smitty help Ray with some detective work and Ray struggles to stay on Mickey’s trail, while at the same time keeping Detective Perry off of his own.

Ray Donovan season 7 episodes air Sundays at 9pm ET/PT on Showtime in the US and Tuesdays at 9pm on Sky Atlantic in the UK.