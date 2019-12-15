Ray Donovan 7×05 An Irish Lullaby preview

The fourth episode of Ray Donovan season 7 saw Ray (Liev Schreiber) again trying to keep Ferrati (Zach Grenier) happy.

If you’re not up to date with Ray Donovan and like to avoid spoilers we suggest you don’t read any further.

After the cops tossed his office, Ray went to see Ferrati. He wanted $9 million from Jim Sullivan to get the deal passed. Ray took the info to Molly Sullivan (Kerry Condon) and word came back to retrieve a bag of money from a lock box. Ray got Sandy (Sandy Martin) involved to help.

Having not left the country, Mickey (Jon Voight) resurfaced with a new rental scam. He called Sandy up to get her to help and she arrived with a gold coin she stole from Jim Sullivan’s lock box. It proved that Sullivan had screwed Mickey over during a heist in 1977 that saw Mickey do time.

Elsewhere, Terry (Eddie Marsan) lost hope at the healing group, Bridget (Kerris Dorsey) stepped up to help Adam Rain (Michael Esper), Daryll (Pooch Hall) contemplated leaving and Bunchy (Dash Mihok) tried to apologise for shooting the teenager.

At the end of the episode Ray gave Molly an update. She confessed to liking him and they shared a kiss.

Watch the promo for Ray Donovan – 7×05 below:

The next episode is An Irish Lullaby. Feratti’s display of force has Ray heading to Coney Island. Mickey and co dig deeper into the 1977 heist and Smitty seeks revenge on Adam Rain.

Ray Donovan season 7 episodes air Sundays at 9pm ET/PT on Showtime in the US and Tuesdays at 9pm on Sky Atlantic in the UK. Preview the episode with our gallery below: