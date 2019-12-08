Ray Donovan 7×04 Hispes preview

The third episode of Ray Donovan season 7 saw Ray (Liev Schreiber) setting his presumed dead father up for the killings of the cops last season.

If you’re not up to date with Ray Donovan and like to avoid spoilers we suggest you don’t read any further.

With Mickey (Jon Voight) surviving the bus crash and explosion, it gave Ray an opportunity to pin everything on him instead of Mac. After planting all the evidence, Ray forced his father to leave the country.

Elsewhere, Lena (Katherine Moennig) left, Terry (Eddie Marsan) sought alternative help from a shaman, Daryll (Pooch Hall) had the cops knocking on his door, Bridget (Kerris Dorsey) cheated on Smitty (Graham Rogers) and Bunchy (Dash Mihok) was upset at everything.

At the end of the episode, Bunchy headed to the hospital to check on the teenager who he shot in the back.

Watch the promo for Ray Donovan – 7×04 below:

The next episode is Hispes. Mayor Feratti ups the ante in his negotiations with the Sullivans, and Ray must step in to finish the deal. Bridget and Smitty are called in to fix Jonathan Walker Hanson’s unsavory publicity scandal. Claudette offers Daryll an opportunity to leave the Donovans once and for all, while Bunchy grapples with the consequences of his drugstore violence, and Terry struggles with the realities of his illness.

Ray Donovan season 7 episodes air Sundays at 9pm ET/PT on Showtime in the US and Tuesdays at 9pm on Sky Atlantic in the UK. Preview the episode with our gallery below: