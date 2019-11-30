Ray Donovan 7×03 Family Business preview

The second episode of Ray Donovan season 7 saw Ray (Liev Schreiber) and the rest of the family struggling at the news of Mickey’s (Jon Voight) death.

If you’re not up to date with Ray Donovan and like to avoid spoilers we suggest you don’t read any further.

Ray went off the rails a bit and went back to drinking. He walked out on his therapist and focused on concocting a new plan to get the cops off his back. This involved trying to set up Mac and Ray sought the help of Mac’s widow. He gave her a large sum of cash for her trouble but she couldn’t go through with it.

Elsewhere, Bunchy (Dash Mihok) became a hero when he stopped an armed gang from robbing the pharmacy where he works. He later went with Daryl (Pooch Hall) to make arrangements for Mickey’s funeral.

At the end of the episode, Ray met with the family to have a drink for Mickey. They were disturbed by a knock at the door which turned out to be Mickey. A drunk Ray just punched him straight in the face!

Watch the promo for Ray Donovan – 7×03 below:

The next episode is Family Business. While Ray makes personal progress, there are dangers that require the Ray Donovan of old. Between the NYC mayor, an unrelenting NYPD officer and clients old and new, Ray struggles to find a balance between fixing for clients and fixing himself.

Ray Donovan season 7 episodes air Sundays at 9pm ET/PT on Showtime in the US and Tuesdays at 9pm on Sky Atlantic in the UK. Preview the episode with our gallery below: