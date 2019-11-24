Ray Donovan 7×02 A Good Man is Hard to Find preview

The season premiere of Ray Donovan season 7 saw Ray (Liev Schreiber) trying to accept help to fix his issues.

If you’re not up to date with Ray Donovan and like to avoid spoilers we suggest you don’t read any further.

The episode began the day after the season 6 finale, and saw Ray take his father Mickey (Jon Voight) to the FBI to turn himself in. It also showed that Ray had begun to see Dr. Amiot (Alan Alda) for therapy sessions.

Four months later, one of the heads of the cops killed by the Donovans was fished out of the water where they dumped them. This led to Detective Perry (Quincy Tyler Bernstine) mobilising a dive team and kicking off an investigation. She paid Ray a visit and he set to work on setting his father up to take the blame again.

Elsewhere, Terry (Eddie Marsan) struggled with his health and a chance encounter with a girl saw him attend a tea ritual. Terry spent the afternoon doing yoga, drinking strange tea and vomiting. It also led him to see a vision of his father laying dead.

At the end of the episode, the prison truck transporting Mickey collided with a gas tanker. There was a huge explosion and we’re left wondering if Mickey survived. The promo for episode two seems to suggest he died but Ray’s old man has an incredible track record of beating the odds.

Watch the promo for Ray Donovan – 7×02 below:

The next episode is A Good Man is Hard to Find. Ray must find a new way to get Detective Perry off his trail while reckoning with a personal loss. When Bunchy’s pharmacy is under attack, he takes matters into his own hands and is catapulted into the public spotlight. Daryll’s isolation mounts as he struggles to find his place in the Donovan family.

