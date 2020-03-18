Quiz – watch the trailer for ITV’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? drama

The first-look trailer has been released for ITV’s new three-part drama Quiz.

Quiz tells the extraordinary and sensational story of how Charles and Diana Ingram attempted an ‘audacious heist’ on the quiz show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? coming to ITV next month.

Watch the trailer:

Quiz stars Matthew Macfadyen stars as Major Charles Ingram, Michael Sheen as TV presenter, Chris Tarrant, Sian Clifford as Diana Ingram, Mark Bonnar as Celador Television Chairman, Paul Smith, Helen McCrory as Sonia Woodley QC, Michael Jibson as Tecwen Whittock and Aisling Bea as ITV Entertainment Commissioner, Claudia Rosencrantz.

In 2001, Major Ingram, his wife Diana and an accomplice, Tecwen Whittock, were accused of cheating their way to a million pounds on what was, the most popular game show on earth. The couple stood trial for conspiring by coughing during the recording to signify the correct answers to the multiple choice questions posed to the Major by host, Chris Tarrant.

The drama is directed by globally renowned director, Stephen Frears and written by playwright, James Graham.

Quiz is due to begin on ITV in April.