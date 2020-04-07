Quiz starts on ITV on Monday – preview episode 1 now

Quiz, the three-part dramatisation of the 1997 Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? scandal, will air next week on ITV.

Kicking off on Monday, the show will air on three consecutive nights as the true story unfolds and viewers find out what really happened when Major Charles Ingram (played by Matthew Macfadyen) cheated his way to winning £1 million.

The series also stars Sian Clifford, Mark Bonnar, Michael Sheen, Helen McCrory, Michael Jibson, Trystan Gravelle, Risteard Cooper and Aisling Bea.

The synopsis for episode 1 is:

Major Charles Ingram doesn’t even like quizzes… but for his wife Diana (Sian Clifford), and brother-in-law Adrian (Trystan Gravelle), knowing the answer is a way of life. When television producer Paul Smith (Mark Bonnar) puts everything on the line to make ITV quiz show and overnight sensation ‘Who Wants to be a Millionaire?’ a much-loved pub-quiz hobby turns into outright obsession.

As Diana and Adrian’s repeated attempts to get into in the hotseat fall short, all eyes turn to an unsuspecting Charles to win the million-pound prize. Meanwhile, the repeated reappearance of middle-class, professional quizzers has not gone unnoticed by the ITV team and Paul makes a vow to stop them by any means necessary.

Quiz starts Monday at 9pm on ITV. Preview the first episode with our gallery below: