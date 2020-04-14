Quiz episode 3 preview

Quiz continued tonight as Charles (Matthew Macfadyen) took to the hotseat in the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? studio.

If you want to avoid spoilers for Quiz, stop reading now.

Ill-prepared and not very knowledgable, Charles faced Chris Tarrant (Michael Sheen) as he attempted to win a million pounds. With Diana (Sian Clifford) and Tecwen (Michael Jibson) in the audience, Charles managed to work his way to the top prize with the help of their coughs to guide him.

While the Ingrams celebrated their win, Paul Smith (Mark Bonnar) and the executives at ITV were alerted to footage that suggested Charles actually cheated his way to victory. After investigating it, the police were called in the and the Ingrams arrested.

The synopsis for episode 3 is:

Persecuted and hounded by the public and press – Charles, Diana and Tecwen head to court. At first it seems the case for the prosecution is a fait accompli, but as the case for the defence gets underway, the jury learn there is far more to the story than they know.

Alas, when faced with a fifty fifty question, they return with a verdict of guilty. Paul Smith triumphs over those who sought to hack his life’s work, but victory does not taste as sweet as he might have imagined.

The Ingrams return to a life in tatters to find that, despite losing everything, their love for one another remains.

