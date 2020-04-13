Quiz episode 2 preview

The Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? scandal is being explored in ITV’s new three part drama Quiz.

If you want to avoid spoilers for Quiz, stop reading now.

The first episode of the event series began telling the story of Charles (Matthew Macfadyen) and Diana (Sian Clifford) Ingram, the couple who famously cheated their way to winning a million on the show with the help of fellow quizzer Tecwen Whittock (Michael Jibson).

We saw Diana’s debt-plagued brother Adrian (Trystan Gravelle) creating a replica of the fastest finger device so he could practice in an attempt to get himself in the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? hotseat. He also discovered a network of quizzers who worked together to scam gameshows across the world.

After stalling at £32,000, Adrian appealed to Diana to go onto the show and she managed to walk away with the same amount of money. Panicking about his debt, Diana applied for Charles to go on the show without getting his consent and he reluctantly agreed to participate.

The synopsis for episode 2 is:

At last, it is Charles Ingram’s turn in the hallowed hotseat. The first night is disastrous. Two lifelines down when the buzzer goes, Diana determines that they need a new strategy.

It is only when Tecwen Whittock, a fellow quiz-fanatic and acquaintance of Adrian and Diana, develops a cough in the audience the following night, that Charles’ fortunes begin to change. As Charles stumbles and about-turns his way to a million, the production team grow suspicious – is this man a genius or a cheat?

Sure enough their suspicions lead them to a damning a pattern of coughs on the studio recording and the Ingrams are arrested.

Quiz continues at 9pm on Tuesday 14th April 2020 on ITV. Preview the episode with our gallery below: