Preview the 2019 Call the Midwife Christmas Special – airing on Christmas Day!

Ahead of the ninth series arriving in January, there’s another Christmas episode of Call the Midwife coming up on Christmas Day.

The long-running medical drama has been one of BBC One’s biggest shows for the duration of its run and the Christmas Special is sure to be a big hit in the ratings. Watch the trailer for the episode below:

As Christmas approaches, a bout of influenza sweeps through Nonnatus House.

When Mother Mildred (Miriam Margolyes) declares that God is calling her to set up a branch house in the Outer Hebrides, it seems an ideal opportunity for some of the team to convalesce in the fresh Scottish air. As they recover, they will be able to help the island where there is a nursing and doctor shortage.

Meanwhile, in Poplar, Reggie (Daniel Laurie) has come home for Christmas and finds a hidden present: The Guinness Book Of World Records. Inspired by the triumphs of others, Reggie decides that he too will try to break a world record.

Call the Midwife airs at 7pm on BBC One on Christmas Day. Preview the Christmas Special with our gallery below: