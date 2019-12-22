Preview: Gordon, Gino & Fred: Christmas Road Trip Three Unwise Men airs Monday

Gordon Ramsay, Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix are back together for a one-off festive episode of their travelling series.

The three chefs visit Morocco, even though Gino wanted to take them to Jerusalem, and land 6,000 miles short in Marrakesh where culturally they don’t celebrate Christmas. Watch a preview of the show below:

Over the course of the episode the three friends find themselves on the back of three camels in the middle of the Agafay desert but Three Wise Men they are not.

They’re searching out the hospitality of a local Arabic desert dwelling family who will show them the delights of eating their mutton nose to tail. Literally. But not before they are expected to put up their own tent for the night and get stuck in.

Fans can expect the trio’s beloved RV to make an appearance, albeit looking a little different, and they’ll see the foodies goat herding, having adventures on motorbikes with sidecars, fishing in wooden boats and riding in donkey carts. They also arrive in Morocco during saffron picking season!

Before the episode ends, the three will cook a Christmas feast like no other. Will it be a Nightmare before Christmas or a Wonderful Life?

Talking about being back together Gordon says, “It’s amazing to be back – believe it or not I’ve actually missed those two! We are lucky to have an incredible bond and share a great motto, ‘Work hard, play harder!’ Although don’t get me wrong, it is like having two more young sons, what with Fred’s moods and Gino’s games!”

Gino comments, “It’s always amazing being back filming with the boys because it’s not work really, it’s getting three friends together, it doesn’t really matter where we are, it’s always great fun. We work hard, but the cool thing about GGF is that we play harder than we work, so it’s all very rock n roll and the most amazing experience ever. We have a great team behind the scenes and it’s just fantastico, as we say in Italian.”

And finally Fred adds, “The thing about us travelling together is we love food and drink and people open up their restaurants and farms and houses for us. We love life, we love to have fun and we love experiences, so we did so many fun things. We are very different characters and yet we love and enjoy each other’s company, which is quite unique, and I don’t think I could do this trip with any other people. The diversity and the differences that we each have makes it more fun than it would normally be.”

Gordon, Gino & Fred: Christmas Road Trip Three Unwise Men airs at 9pm on Monday 23rd December on ITV. Preview it with our gallery below: