Perry Mason: see Matthew Rhys is the trailer for the upcoming reboot

Sky has released the trailer for its upcoming reboot of Perry Mason.

The new series is set in 1932 Los Angeles and features Matthew Rhys (The Americans) as the titular character. The eight-part series also stars John Lithgow, Shea Whigham, Tatiana Maslany, Juliet Rylance, and Matt Frewer.

Watch the trailer below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The limited series will focus on the origin story of famed defence lawyer Perry Mason (Matthew Rhys), based on characters from Erle Stanley Gardner’s novels. Living check-to-check as a low-rent private investigator, Mason is haunted by his wartime experiences in France and suffering the effects of a broken marriage.

L.A. is booming while the rest of the country recovers from the Great Depression – but a kidnap gone wrong leads to Mason exposing a fractured city as he uncovers the truth of the crime.

The HBO limited drama is created by Executive Producers Robert Downey Jr., Amanda Burrell, Susan Downey, Ron Fitzgerald, Joe Horacek, Rolin Jones and Director Tim Van Patten. Alongside starring Matthew Rhys also serves as a producer the series.

Perry Mason will be airing on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW TV Monday 22nd June 2020.