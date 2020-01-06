New comedy King Gary starts on BBC One this Friday – preview the first episode

Larger-than-life family sitcom King Gary starts on BBC One this Friday.

The series is produced by Shiny Button Productions and brought to you by the BAFTA-winning creative team behind Murder in Successville. It is written by Tom Davis and James De Frond, with Davis starring as Gary and De Frond directing.

Watch the trailer below:

The story follows childhood sweethearts Gary (Davis) and Terri (Laura Checkley) as they clumsily navigate family life in Butterchurn Crescent. While the couple struggle for social acceptance and material success in their competitive suburbia, Gary strives to fill his dad’s big boots – but Big Gary’s shadow looms large.

King Gary also stars Simon Day (The Fast Show) as Big Gary; Camille Coduri (Him & Her) as Denise; Neil Maskell as Winkle (Humans) and Romesh Ranganathan (The Misadventures Of Romesh Ranganathan) as Stuart. They will be joined by Dustin Demri-Burns (Stath Lets Flats), Lisa McGrillis (Mum), Mim Shaikh (BBC Radio 1Xtra), and Emma Sidi (Pls Like).

King Gary starts at 9.30pm on Friday 10th January 2020 on BBC One. Preview the first episode with our gallery below: