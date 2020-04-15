New Amsterdam season 2 part 2 coming to Amazon Prime Video next week

Good news New Amsterdam fans – the second part of the hit medical drama’s second season will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on 21st April 2020.

Fans will be able to binge episodes 10 to 18 as they’ll be made available on the same day.

In episode 9, The Island, of New Amsterdam’s second season, viewers saw female prisoners from Rikers Island brought to the hospital after Max (Ryan Eggold) and the team carried out medical assessments at the prison. As the episode ended, it looked like the lives of our favourite doctors were under threat as the prisoners planned to break out of the hospital.

New Amsterdam is inspired by Dr. Eric Manheimer’s best-selling book Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital and his 15 years as Medical Director at the hospital.

The series stars Ryan Eggold (The Blacklist) as Dr. Max Goodwin, Janet Montgomery (The Romanoffs) as Dr. Lauren Bloom, Freema Agyeman (Doctor Who) as Dr. Helen Sharpe, Jocko Sims (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan) as Dr. Floyd Reynolds, Anupam Kher (Silver Linings Playbook) as Dr. Vijay Kapoor and Tyler Labine (StartUp) as Dr. Iggy Frome.

