TV News

New Amsterdam Season 2 launches on Amazon Prime Video in the UK this month

New Amsterdam season 2
NBCUniversal
Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.

Previous Article
Alex Scott is the tenth celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing 2019
No Newer Articles

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you