Network Distributing releases Dad’s Army The Lost Episodes

Visit Walmington-on-Sea all over again.

Britain’s favourite sitcom, Dad’s Army ran for eighty episodes over nearly ten years and is rarely far from our screens. Arthur Lowe, John Le Mesurier, Arnold Ridley, Clive Dunn and the rest of the original ensemble cast became part of British television legend. Yet three original episodes were lost from the BBC archives many years ago in cost-saving purges and haven’t been seen since 1969. Sadly, they have not turned up overseas.

Recently, using Jimmy Perry and David Croft’s original scripts, those three episodes have been faithfully recreated by Mercury Productions for UKTV’s Gold channel to mark the 50th anniversary of their original broadcast.

Following a hugely popular airing on Gold in August this year featuring a brilliant new cast (Kevin McNally as Captain Mainwaring, Robert Bathurst as Sergeant Wilson, Kevin Eldon as Lance Corporal Jones, David Hayman as Private Frazer, Mathew Horne as Private Walker, Timothy West as Private Godfrey and Tom Rosenthal as Private Pike) these three lost episodes and critically-acclaimed comedy classic can now be enjoyed again, on Blu-ray and DVD.

Dad’s Army The Lost Episodes is out on Blu-ray and DVD on Monday 25th November.

