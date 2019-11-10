Mike Bushell is the seventh celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing

Sports presenter Mike Bushell and his partner Katya Jones became the seventh couple to leave Strictly Come Dancing 2019.

Mike and Katya found themselves in the dance-off opposite Ru Paul’s Drag Race star Michelle Visage and her partner Bruno Tonioli. Both couples performed their routines again and then it was over to the judges to decide who to save.

All of the judges – Craig Revel-Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Bruno Tonioli and Shirley Ballas – chose to save to save Michelle and Giovanni, meaning that Mike and Katya were going home.

Speaking to Tess after the result Mike said: “I have had the most amazing 9 or 10 weeks since we started training. I have lost a stone and half. I’m a guy in his 50s, I’m mentally sharper, I feel able to deal with pressured situations – thanks to the dance-offs! It has changed me completely and honestly I’m not going to stop dancing. My wife Emily has supported me all the way through and my daughters. My dad’s going to take up ballroom dancing and my mum has started Zumba – I want to thank all my family and the judges. I have all the comments framed around the house. Every moment has been an absolute honour and a joy. I didn’t think I’d get this far so I have already booked a hotel in Blackpool, so I’m still coming along. This amazing teacher, Katya, I can’t tell you the dedication that she puts in. She’d make the greatest sporting coach ever, she makes you believe that anything is possible. She hasn’t taken it easy on me. We’ve had some difficult routines and I can’t believe the miracles you’ve performed. There’s so many memories.”

Katya added, “Honestly I’m so proud of him and I think after even this dance which I think was your best dance you can leave with your head held up honestly; and in my eyes you’re the winner. The only thing he has lost is weight. He came in every single day giving his heart, soul, everything, 200% no matter what after every single dance off and thank you so much. I’m so sorry I couldn’t take to Blackpool.”

The results show opened with a Remembrance Day inspired group dance and feature a performance from Hollywood actor Luke Evans, who sang Bring Him Home while Johannes and Amy danced.

The remaining seven couples will take to the dancefloor next week when Strictly Come Dancing returns for the Blackpool special on Saturday 16th November at 7.05pm with the results show on Sunday 17th November at 7.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.