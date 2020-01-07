Meet the Love Island 2020 winter series hopefuls

Love Island returns this weekend for its first winter series as 12 singletons head to South Africa for fun, frolics and romance.

The new series will be presented by Laura Whitmore, who replaces Caroline Flack following her recent legal troubles. The 12 contestants will live together in a luxury villa in Cape Town as they flirt, date, break up and make up.

Viewers will decide who the winning couple is and with £50k up for grabs, the 12 hopefuls have everything to play for.

Among those going into the villa are Sophie Piper, sister of The Saturdays star Rochelle Humes, and Lewis Capaldi’s ex-girlfriend Paige Turley. Meet all 12 of the singletons by reading on…

Callum Jones, 23 – scaffolder from Manchester

Connor Durman, 25 – coffee bean salesman from Brighton

Eve and Jess Gale, 20 – students and VIP hostesses from London

Leanne Amaning, 22 – customer service advisor from London

Mike Boateng, 24 – police officer from London

Nas Majeed, 23 – sports science graduate and builder from London

Ollie Williams, 23 – heir to the Lanhydrock Estate from Cornwall

Paige Turley, 22 – singer from West Lothian

Shaughna Phillips, 25 – democratic services officer from London

Siânnise Fudge, 25 – beauty consultant from Bristol

Sophie Piper, 21 – a medical PA from Essex

Love Island kicks off at 9pm on Sunday 12th January 2020 on ITV2.