McDonald & Dodds starts tomorrow on ITV – preview episode 1 The Fall of the House of Crockett

ITV‘s new detective drama McDonald & Dodds starts tomorrow night.

The 2-part series includes two feature-length crime mysteries and it stars Jason Watkins (The Crown, The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies, W1A) and Tala Gouveia (Cold Feet). Set in Bath, the detective drama pairs the wildly ambitious DCI McDonald (Tala Gouveia) with the shy, modest DS Dodds (Jason Watkins).

Watch a clip from the first episode below:

While McDonald has transferred from the mean streets of South London to leap up the career ladder, Dodds has happily languished on the shelf for most of his working life. McDonald is a tough, driven, battering ram of a cop who cracks cases through sheer force of will; Dodds – the tortoise to her hare – is quiet, unassuming and enigmatic. But thrust back into frontline action for the first time in a decade, he discovers a hidden talent for deciphering puzzles.

Two contemporary Britons, thrown together with seemingly with nothing in common, boss McDonald and loyal sidekick Dodds forge a rumbustious, entertaining and ultimately – give or take a few setbacks – effective partnership.

The synopsis for the first episode, The Fall of The House of Crockett, is:

When a homeless man is shot in the deserted mansion of one of Bath’s most prominent industrialists, the inventor Max Crockett, newly arrived Londoner DCI McDonald and long-serving DS Dodds rally together to try and discover the killer.

In the Crockett family, they find an outwardly perfect, close-knit group with three successful daughters in loving relationships, devoid of any obvious motive to murder, but it soon becomes apparent that each have their own secrets to hide.

Faced with evasive suspects and a seemingly inexplicable crime, they quickly learn that not all is as it seems in the House of Crockett.

McDonald & Dodds starts at 8pm Sunday on ITV. Preview the episode with our gallery below: