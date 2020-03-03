McDonald & Dodds series 1 episode 2 The Wilderness of Mirrors preview

McDonald & Dodds continues on Sunday night and episode 1 proved to be a whole lot of fun.

If you want to avoid spoilers for McDonald & Dodds, stop reading now.

A homeless man was shot in the deserted mansion of one of Bath’s most prominent industrialists, the inventor Max Crockett (Robert Lindsay) in the first episode. Newly arrived Londoner DCI McDonald (Tala Gouveia) and long-serving DS Dodds (Jason Watkins) rallied together to try and discover the killer.

In the Crockett family, they found an outwardly perfect, close-knit group with three successful daughters in loving relationships, devoid of any obvious motive to murder, but it soon became apparent that each had their own secrets to hide.

Faced with evasive suspects and a seemingly inexplicable crime, they quickly learned that not all was not as it seemed in the House of Crockett.

The synopsis for episode 2, The Wilderness of Mirrors, is:

Adjusting to life in Bath, DCI McDonald and partner, DS Dodds, are called to the Mara Retreat, a private rehabilitation clinic, to investigate the mysterious death of a wealthy patient.

However, they are immediately thrown into a world of smoke and mirrors as they navigate the complex and sensitive issues of her remaining tight-knit therapy group, forcing McDonald to use clandestine methods to get closer to the truth.

As they dig deeper, they discover a plethora of lies, murder, betrayal and a hidden ruse to secure fortune and freedom, but at what price?

McDonald & Dodds continues at 8pm Sunday on ITV. Preview the episode with our gallery below: