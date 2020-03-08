McDonald & Dodds episode 2 video preview – information emerges about the victim

McDonald & Dodds continues tonight on ITV and ahead of the episode airing we’ve got our hands on a clip.

In the short clip McDonald (Tala Gouveia) and Dodds (Jason Watkins) learn some interesting information about the victim in their latest murder case. Watch the clip below:

Tonight’s episode sees the partners called to the Mara Retreat, a private rehabilitation clinic, to investigate the mysterious death of a wealthy patient. Of course, all isn’t what it seems and they discover a plethora of lies, murder, betrayal and a hidden ruse to secure fortune and freedom.

McDonald & Dodds airs tonight at 8pm on ITV.