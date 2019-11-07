Love Island’s Tommy Fury and Curtis Pritchard team-up for new ITV2 show

Love Island stars Tommy Fury and Curtis Pritchard are teaming up for a new 3-part series, The Boxer & The Ballroom Dancer, coming to ITV2 later this year.

The bromance will continue as the friends switch jobs. Professional boxer, Tommy, will be swapping his boxing gloves for dancing shoes as he’ll take to the floor, training with a professional dancer for a ballroom competition.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Meanwhile, former Dancing With The Stars professional, Curtis will be entering the boxing ring. The gloves are off and he’ll be doing the rounds with a boxing coach – and have a little bit of help and guidance from world champ, Ricky Hatton – to get him ready for the fight of his life.

Tommy and Curtis will be supported by their girlfriends Molly-Mae and Maura.

Curtis says: “I am so excited to have my own show coming on ITV2 with my best mate Tommy. It is a dream come true. I am so up for the challenge and cannot wait to get in that boxing ring. I have been training with the best of the best and am looking forward to showing everyone my boxing ability!”

Tommy says: “I am loving taking on the challenge of swapping my boxing gloves for dancing shoes and to do it all alongside my mate, Curtis, has been amazing. I can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve been working so hard for!”

ITV Commissioning Editor for Factual Entertainment, Amanda Stavri, says: “This year’s Love Island bromance brought together two lads from completely different worlds. Now, they’re being parachuted into each other’s lives with hilarious consequences, as Tommy hits the ballroom dance floor and Curtis gloves up in the boxing ring.”

The Boxer & The Ballroom Dancer is an ITV Studios production for ITV2.