TV News

Love Island’s Tommy Fury and Curtis Pritchard team-up for new ITV2 show

Tommy Fury and Curtis Pritchard
ITV
Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.

Previous Article
Walter Presents: Seaside Hotel coming to All 4 this month
Next Article
Network Distributing releases Dad's Army The Lost Episodes

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you