TV News

Love Island returns in January 2020 – watch the first teaser!

Love Island 2020
ITV Studios
Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.

Previous Article
Walter Presents: A Very Scandi Scandal preview - a delightful Swedish series with much to enjoy
No Newer Articles

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you