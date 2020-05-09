Little Fires Everywhere coming to Amazon Prime Video this month

Little Fires Everywhere will be available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in the UK from Friday 22nd May 2020.

The drama series is executive produced by and stars Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington. Watch the trailer below:

Based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller, Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.

The cast includes Reese Witherspoon (Elena Richardson), Kerry Washington (Mia Warren), Joshua Jackson (Bill Richardson), Rosemarie DeWitt (Linda McCullough), Jade Pettyjohn (Lexie Richardson), Jordan Elsass (Trip Richardson), Gavin Lewis (Moody Richardson), Megan Stott (Izzy Richardson), Lexi Underwood (Pearl Warren), and Huang Lu (Bebe Chow).

“Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington spearheaded Little Fires Everywhere both as talented producers with their production companies Hello Sunshine and Simpson Street, and as outstanding actors,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “Together with Liz Tigelaar, they have created the type of exciting, exclusive TV content our customers love, making it the perfect title for Prime Video viewers around the world. There is feverish anticipation for this series from fans of the bestselling novel, so we are delighted to make it available to binge for Prime members.”

“Our core strategy at Disney Television Studios is to partner with the best creative talent in the business and there are no better partners than Kerry Washington, Reese Witherspoon and Liz Tigelaar,” said Craig Hunegs, President, Disney Television Studios. “Together with their teams at Hello Sunshine and Simpson Street, they brought Celeste Ng’s spectacular book to life and it’s already captivated millions of American viewers. We can’t wait for Amazon Prime’s global members to be able to experience the extraordinary ‘Little Fires Everywhere.’”

In a joint statement, Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington said, “We, at Hello Sunshine and Simpson Street, are thrilled that Amazon will be the primary international home for Little Fires Everywhere. Jen Salke and the Amazon team have shared our passion for this spectacular story from the very beginning, making it the perfect home for audiences worldwide.”

Little Fires Everywhere will be exclusively available on Prime Video worldwide excluding the US, India, Middle East, Africa, Russia and China from Friday 22nd May. Sign-up to Amazon Prime Video to watch the show.