Liar series 2 starts Monday on ITV – preview episode 1

Liar returns for a second series on ITV on Monday and it looks like Laura Nielson’s (Joanne Froggatt) nightmare is far from over.

If you want to avoid spoilers for Liar, stop reading now.

The first series saw Laura accuse Andrew Earlham (Ioan Gruffudd) of raping her after a date resulted in her not remembering anything that happened. As Laura tried to prove that she was telling the truth, Andrew continued to taunt her and added another victim to his ever-growing list after raping DI Vanessa Harmon (Shelley Conn).

In the final episode of the series Laura concocted a plan to make sure that a new rape conviction against Andrew would stick but her plans were thwarted when he escaped. Cornered by Laura and Vanessa, Andrew pointed out that if he were to be arrested, they would find GHB in his system and it’s Laura that would get put in prison for drugging him.

They reluctantly let him go and as the series came to a close, we discovered that Andrew had gone missing. His lifeless body was shown, leaving a huge question mark over who killed him?

Did he commit suicide? Could it have been Laura or Vanessa? Or was it Vanessa’s partner Jennifer Robertson (Jill Halfpenny).

The synopsis for series 2 episode 1 is:

Three weeks after his disappearance, Andrew’s body is found on the Kent marshes. His throat slit, it’s declared he was murdered. Laura meanwhile is trying to move on from her ordeal. She’s slowly growing in confidence in her new relationship with Ian and has returned to work.

Yet her initial relief upon learning of Andrew’s death is cut short. As DI Renton (Katherine Kelly) and DS Maxwell (Danny Webb) seek to determine who killed him, Laura finds herself drawn into Andrew’s destructive path and once again must fight to be believed.

Liar series 2 begins at 9pm Monday on ITV. Preview the episode with our gallery below: