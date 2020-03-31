Liar series 2 episode 6 preview

Who killed Andrew Earlham (Ioan Gruffudd)? That question will finally be answered in the sixth and final episode of Liar’s second series.

If you want to avoid spoilers for Liar, stop reading now.

Laura (Joanne Froggatt) set her target on Rory (Danny Webb) following her arrest, convinced that he had meddled with the sat nav in her car to frame her. She lifted his phone from him and found out his son Greg (Jack Colgrave Hirst) was being blackmailed over a drug overdose.

Despite her pleas to Rory, and making sure he knew she would report him, Laura didn’t get any information out of him and found herself back at square one.

Meanwhile Katy (Zoë Tapper) and Liam (Richie Sutcliffe) turned detective and they tracked Ollie (Sam Spruell) down but couldn’t find out his name. After almost confronting him at his hotel, they decided to share the information they had with Laura.

Elsewhere we jumped back in time to see Luke (Jamie Flatters) recovering from his suicide attempt and telling his therapist that if he saw his father again he’d kill him, and we saw Andrew and Ollie putting the wheels in motion to create a fake crime scene to frame Laura.

The synopsis for episode 6 is:

Laura takes drastic measures to hold Oliver to account, and the truth of what happened on the morning Andrew died is finally revealed.

