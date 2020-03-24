Liar series 2 episode 5 preview

Liar continued last night as we took a glimpse into the pasts of both Laura (Joanne Froggatt) and Andrew (Ioan Gruffudd).

If you want to avoid spoilers for Liar, stop reading now.

Last night’s episode showed viewers how Andrew began his slippery slope into becoming a predator and a rapist. It turns out that it was Ollie (Sam Spruell) who showed him what to do after Andrew caught him drugging young gay men in his apartment following one of his work colleagues being one of Ollie’s victims.

As for Laura, we saw her relationship with her late father Henry reach a breaking point when he refused to continue having treatment for a brain tumour. Katy (Zoë Tapper) tried to use her medical knowledge to end Henry’s suffering but it was actually Laura that helped her father to die.

In the present day Laura was arrested once again when her necklace was found in a shipping container where Andrew’s blood was discovered.

Read the full Liar series 2 episode 4 recap

The synopsis for episode 5 is:

A vital piece of evidence comes to light. Laura, blindsided, seeks to discover its origin, and with Katy and Liam’s help, she’s led to a startling new suspect.

