Liar series 2 episode 4 preview

Liar continued last night on ITV and another suspect was seemingly ruled out of murdering Andrew Earlham (Ioan Gruffudd).

If you want to avoid spoilers for Liar, stop reading now.

In episode 3 Carl (Howard Charles) was the prime suspect following the arson attack on the boatyard. Winnie (Amy Nuttall) and Laura (Joanne Froggatt) raced against time to find him after he disappeared with the help of Jennifer (Jill Halfpenny).

It transpired that Carl believed he had killed Andrew after throwing him off the boat into the sea but Laura nixed that idea by revealing she’d had an encounter with Andrew after the incident.

Pressure mounted on Laura when Katy (Zoë Tapper) tried to get in her sister’s good graces by lying to the police for her.

The synopsis for episode 4 is:

As the investigation takes a shocking turn, secrets rise to the surface. Will Laura’s past catch up with her, just as Andrew’s did?

