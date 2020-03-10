Liar series 2 episode 3 preview

Liar continued on ITV last night and more clues were dropped about Andrew’s (Ioan Gruffudd) untimely demise.

If you want to avoid spoilers for Liar, stop reading now.

Laura (Joanne Froggatt) was released from prison by Karen (Katherine Kelly), who had tipped off the media in a bid to harrass her into talking. Karen also arrested Ian (Kieran Bew) and made sure that Laura found out about his past indiscretion that led to a man being hospitalised.

The key that was found in Laura’s draw was tested for fingerprints and the police found Ian’s on it. They also discovered that it had Andrew’s blood on it, making it look like Laura and Ian had planned the murder together.

Through flashbacks we saw Andrew using his friend Ollie (Sam Spruell) to help him gain access to the hospital to see his son and get inside Laura’s apartment to get revenge on her for turning his life upside down.

The synopsis for episode 3 is:

Haunted by nightmares of Andrew and harassed by journalists who lurk outside her flat, Laura’s world begins to turn in on her. When Winnie makes a surprising confession, together they follow a trail of evidence in the hope it will hold answers as to what is going through Carl’s mind. But press interest and Katy’s volatility threaten to derail Laura’s progress. Will she learn what brought Carl and Andrew together, and the tumultuous consequences of that meeting?

