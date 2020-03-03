Liar series 2 episode 2 preview

Liar kicked off its second series on Monday night and things are not looking good for Laura (Joanne Froggatt)

If you want to avoid spoilers for Liar, stop reading now.

Andrew’s (Ioan Gruffudd) body was discovered on the marshes three weeks after he disappeared. He had his throat slit and it didn’t look like it was a suicide meaning that a host of suspects came into the spotlight.

Laura became the prime suspect and DI Karen Renton (Katherine Kelly) enlisted the help of DS Rory Maxwell (Danny Webb) to help her investigate. Despite pleading her innocence, Laura was taken into police custody when the key to Andrew’s car was found in her house.

After being interviewed, Laura refused to confess to something she didn’t do so Karen arrested her and locked her in a cell.

Throughout the episode we saw the events unfolding from the night that Andrew disappeared and the pieces are starting to fit together about what might have happened.

The synopsis for episode 2 is:

Feeling the full force of DI Renton’s investigation, Laura looks to those closest to her for support. But when suspicions fall on Ian, Laura is left questioning who she can trust.

