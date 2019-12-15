Kylie Minogue’s Golden Tour available to stream on All 4 now

Fans can now watch Kylie Minogue‘s full two-hour Golden Tour exclusively on All 4.

Available to stream on the platform, it marks the first recorded concert to be added to All 4.

The Golden Tour features of 30 songs including Dancing and Stop Me From Falling from Kylie’s 2018 number one album Golden. Fans can also enjoy the hits such as Spinning Around, Can’t Get You Out Of My Head and Especially For You.

Kylie Minogue said: “I had so much fun every night performing for everyone on the Golden Tour. I’m so excited that my UK fans will be able to watch the full concert at their fingertips on All 4. I’m looking forward to being able to relive it all over again!”

Charlie Palmer, Managing Editor of All 4 said: “Her Glastonbury ‘Legends’ slot made 2019 very much the year of Kylie, so we’re delighted that we can finish the year by giving the gift of the Golden Tour, in full and uninterrupted. It’s a truly fantastic addition to All 4, and a chance to see Kylie doing what she does best.”

Kylie will also be the subject of a 90-minute Kylie themed extravaganza on Channel 4 on Christmas Day at 10.30pm. Kylie’s Secret Night will allow viewers to celebrate with the quintessential pop princess like never before as she is joined by Alan Carr for the ultimate celebration. The Golden Tour will follow at 12am.