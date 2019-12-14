Kelvin Fletcher wins Strictly Come Dancing 2019

Kelvin Fletcher has won Strictly Come Dancing 2019.

The actor, who is best known for playing Andy Sugden in Emmerdale, and his professional partner Oti Mabuse scored 117 points out of a possible 120 on Saturday night, including a perfect 40 for their Showdance to the Isley Brothers’ Shout. The pair were second on the leaderboard, but the viewers’ vote meant they beat fellow finalists Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden and Emma Barton and Anton du Beke.

An emotional Kelvin said: “I’m absolutely speechless. I did not expect that. It’s just been an absolute privilege to be here. I feel so proud to be part of this. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.”

He also praised his professional partner Oti, saying: “Thank you for the most amazing experience of my life.”

It’s Oti’s first win and second final after five years on the show. She said of Kelvin: “I’ve been on this show for five years and I’ve never met any celeb who gives his heart, his soul. If something’s not working we stay in training because he genuinely loved dancing, and for me that is the best gift and the best ending to my year. Thank you so much.”

Congratulations Kelvin and Oti, and all the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 finalists and contestants!

Strictly Come Dancing will return for a Christmas Special on 25th December 2019 on BBC One.