Kate & Koji begins on ITV this Wednesday – preview episode 1

Kate & Koji, ITV’s brand new sitcom, will start on ITV on Wednesday.

The series stars Brenda Blethyn as Kate and theatre and film actor Jimmy Akingbola taking on the role of Koji. Blake Harrison and Barbara Flynn will also star in Kate & Koji, Blake plays Kate’s nephew ‘Medium’ and Barbara plays Councillor Bone, Kate’s lifelong arch enemy.

Kate & Koji centres around a working-class woman who runs an old-fashioned café in a seaside town and who develops a strong, if sometimes volatile, friendship with an asylum-seeking African doctor.

Although from very different worlds, Kate and Koji are similar in ways which they do not recognise, including a dogged determination to never back down!

Kate & Koji begins at 8pm Wednesday on ITV. Preview it with our gallery below: