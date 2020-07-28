Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous drops teaser trailer and key art

The first teaser trailer for Netflix’s Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous has arrived along with the key art for the series.

The series, which is set against the timeline of the blockbuster film Jurassic World, is set to debut on Netflix on 18th September 2020. Watch the teaser:

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous follows a group of six teenagers trapped at a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar. When the events of the film unfold and dinosaurs are unleashed across the island, each kid realizes their very survival rests on the shoulders of themselves and their fellow campers.

Unable to reach the outside world, our six teens will go from strangers to friends to family as they band together to survive the dinosaurs and uncover hidden secrets so deep they threaten the world itself.

The 8-episode series is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, Frank Marshall, Scott Kreamer, Aaron Hammersley and Lane Lueras. The showrunners are Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley.

The voice cast includes Paul-Mikél Williams as Darius, Jenna Ortega as Brooklynn, Ryan Potter as Kenji, Raini Rodriguez as Sammy, Sean Giambrone as Ben, Kausar Mohammed as Yaz, Jameela Jamil as Roxie, Glen Powell as Dave.

Take a look at the key art for the series:

For more information head over to www.netflix.com/jurassicworldcampcretaceous.