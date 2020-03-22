ITV suspends production on Coronation Street and Emmerdale

EastEnders isn’t the only soap that’s going into a production hiatus as ITV announces that production on Coronation Street and Emmerdale has been suspended.

The network originally planned to continue filming both soaps but following the developments of the coronavirus and the ever-changing advice from the government, continuing filming is no longer possible.

In a statement ITV said:

ITV has sadly taken the decision to suspend production of the soaps Coronation Street and Emmerdale with effect from Monday 23 March.

We’ve been doing our best to carry on filming, whilst adhering to the Government’s latest health guidelines, to ensure we’ve episodes of both soaps airing on ITV until at least the early summer.

However, the health and well-being of the production teams, actors, crew and their families is of paramount importance to us and we now feel that the time has come to stop filming.

We’d like to thank our viewers for their support and hope they continue to enjoy both soaps in the coming months.

At the moment, it’s not clear how that will impact as we don’t know how long the coronavirus is going to cause disruption.

As soon as we hear any more news, we’ll be sure to let you!