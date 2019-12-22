It’s Not The Robbie Williams Christmas Show coming to ITV on Christmas Eve

Spend Christmas Eve with superstar Robbie Williams, who is having a festive one-off special on ITV.

It’s Not The Robbie Williams Christmas Show, which ties in with his latest album The Christmas Present, is an ITV entertainment special that was filmed at the newly restored Alexandra Palace Theatre.

Watch a clip of Robbie performing Merry Christmas Everybody with Jamie Cullum:

The audience and viewers will be treated to a dazzling night of music and entertainment as Robbie performs some classic hits, plus brand new Christmas songs, as well as being joined by some very special celebrity guests including David Walliams and Jamie Cullum in this intimate one-off show.​

Robbie said, “I’m so excited to be working with ITV on this very special programme. I’ll be bringing new songs from my Christmas album The Christmas Present as well as the classic hits, to this beautiful and iconic venue.”

It’s Not The Robbie Williams Christmas Show airs on ITV on Christmas Eve (Tuesday 24th December) at 10pm. Preview it with our gallery below: