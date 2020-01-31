Intelligence: watch a first look trailer of the new Sky original comedy with David Schwimmer and Nick Mohammed

Sky UK have released a first look trailer of their upcoming Sky original comedy Intelligence.

Created and written by Nick Mohammed, Intelligence is a workplace comedy set in the UK’s GCHQ—a kind of weedier, geekier version of MI5, where they tackle international and domestic Cyber Crime from a desktop. But when a pompous, maverick NSA agent (David Schwimmer) comes over from the U.S. to join the team, he enlists an inept and tactless computer analyst (Nick Mohammed) in a power grab that threatens to disrupt the team’s ability to combat cyber terrorism.

Watch the Intelligence first look trailer below:

Speaking about the show, David Schwimmer said:

“I think you’ll find this is the best TV comedy made in the last two hundred years. You can’t see my face, but I’m super serious.”

Jon Mountague, Sky Studios Director of Comedy, said:

“Intelligence is an absolute peach of a show; genuinely juicy, truly funny and shot through with a chemistry that won’t be top secret for long. Forget Harry and Meghan, David and Nick’s is an Anglo-American relationship for our times. 2020 is going to be an even bigger year for Sky original comedies on Sky One – and they don’t come much more special than this.”

All episodes of Intelligence will be available on Sky One and NOW TV from 21st February 2020.

See some images from the first episode of Intelligence in our gallery: