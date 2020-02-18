Intelligence: Sky original comedy with David Schwimmer starts Friday on Sky One – preview episodes 1 and 2

There’s not long to wait until Sky original comedy Intelligence arrives on UK screens. The series was created and written by Nick Mohammed.

The show is set in the UK’s GCHQ—a kind of weedier, geekier version of MI5, where they tackle international and domestic Cyber Crime from a desktop. When a pompous, maverick NSA agent Jerry Bernstein (David Schwimmer) comes over from the U.S. to join the team, he enlists an inept and tactless computer analyst Joseph Harries (Nick Mohammed) in a power grab that threatens to disrupt the team’s ability to combat cyber terrorism.

Watch the Intelligence first look trailer below:

In the series opener, Jerry crash lands into the GHCQ and immediately begins to ruffle feathers. While Joseph is excited at his arrival, Director of Cyber Security Christine Clarke (Sylvestra Le Touzel) is less keen with the shakeup and wants to know the real reason for his presence. Meanwhile, Jerry looks to make his mark by leading a series of team building exercises.

Then, in the second of the opening double-bill of episodes, Joseph accidentally deletes the department personnel files, forcing the entire team to redo their aptitude tests. Afraid of having to take a polygraph, Jerry attempts to run the test procedure himself – providing Joseph can secretly twist the results.

All episodes of Intelligence will be available on Sky One and NOW TV from 21st February 2020.

See some images from the first episode of Intelligence in our gallery: