Intelligence: get your first look at Nick Mohammed’s new comedy with David Schwimmer

A first-look image has been released by Sky of Nick Mohammed’s upcoming original comedy Intelligence.

The show was created, written and executive produced by Mohammed and stars David Schwimmer (Friends), who is also an executive producer. Intelligence is a workplace comedy set in the UK’s GCHQ — a kind of weedier, geekier version of MI5, where they tackle international and domestic Cyber Crime from a desktop.

When an arrogant, maverick NSA agent Jerry (David Schwimmer) comes over from the U.S. to join the team, he enlists an inept and tactless computer analyst Joseph (Nick Mohammed) in a power grab that threatens to disrupt the team’s ability to combat cyber terrorism.

The series also stars Sylvestra Le Touzel, Jane Stanness, Gana Bayarsaikhan, Oliver Birch, Eliot Salt and Colin Salmon.

Jon Mountague, Sky Studios Director of Comedy, said: “Intelligence is an absolute peach of a show; genuinely juicy, truly funny and shot through with a chemistry that won’t be top secret for long. Forget Harry and Meghan, David and Nick’s is an Anglo-American relationship for our times. 2020 is going to be an even bigger year for Sky original comedies on Sky One – and they don’t come much more special than this.”

David Schwimmer said: “I think you’ll find this is the best TV comedy made in the last two hundred years. You can’t see my face, but I’m super serious.”

Nick Mohammed said: “Given that David is most well-known for his dramatic roles, it’s nice to see him finally have a go at comedy. Hopefully it’ll lead to more work of this quality”

Intelligence is coming to Sky One and streaming service NOW TV on 18th February.