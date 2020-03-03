I Know This Much Is True: watch the trailer for Mark Ruffalo’s new TV series

The trailer has been released for Mark Ruffalo’s upcoming six-part limited drama series I Know This Much Is True.

From writer and director Derek Cianfrance (Blue Valentine, The Place Beyond the Pines), the series stars Ruffalo, who also executive produces. Watch the trailer below:

Ruffalo stars as identical twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey in a family saga that follows their parallel lives in an epic story of betrayal, sacrifice and forgiveness. The series shows Dominick and Thomas at different stages in their lives, beginning in their present with both brothers approaching middle-age, filled in with Dominick’s flashbacks to their young adulthood.

The cast also includes Melissa Leo (All the Way, Mildred Pierce, The Fighter) stars as Ma (Concettina Ipolita Tempesta Birdsey), mother of Dominick and Thomas; Emmy winner Rosie O’Donnell as Lisa Sheffer, a social worker for unit two at the Hatch Forensic Institute; Emmy nominee Archie Panjabi as Dr. Patel, Thomas’ newly appointed psychologist; Imogen Poots as Joy Hanks, Dominick’s live-in girlfriend; John Procaccino as Ray Birdsey, Dominick and Thomas’ stepfather; Rob Huebel as Leo, Dominick’s best friend; Philip Ettinger as the young adult Dominick and Thomas Birdsey; Aisling Franciosi as young Dessa Constantine; Michael Greyeyes (True Detective) as Ralph Drinkwater, a former classmate from Dominick and Thomas’ youth whose life intersects once again with Dominick; Guillermo Diaz as Sergeant Mercado; Marcello Fonte as Domenico Onofrio Tempesta, Dominick and Thomas’ maternal grandfather from Sicily; Bruce Greenwood as Dr. Hume, head of the board at the Hatch Forensic Institute; Brian Goodman as Al, an older cop; with Academy Award nominee Juliette Lewis as Nedra Frank, a self-absorbed grad student hired by Dominick; and Emmy nominee Kathryn Hahn as Dessa Constantine, Dominick’s ex-wife.

The show was written for television and directed by Derek Cianfrance. Cianfrance executive produces along with Ben Browning & Glen Basner for Film Nation Entertainment, Mark Ruffalo for Willi Hill Productions, Gregg Fienberg, Lynette Howell Taylor, Wally Lamb, Anya Epstein; Jamie Patricof co-executive producers.

I Know This Much Is True will air on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW TV in June.