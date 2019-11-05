Hunters: watch the trailer for Amazon Prime Video’s new Al Pacino series

The teaser trailer has been released for Amazon Prime Video‘s star-studded new series Hunters.

With a cast led by legendary Academy Award-winner Al Pacino (The Godfather), Hunters is executive produced by Jordan Peele (Get Out). Watch the teaser below:

Hunters follows a diverse band of Nazi hunters living in 1977 New York City. The Hunters, as they’re known, have discovered that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the U.S. The eclectic team of Hunters will set out on a bloody quest to bring the Nazis to justice and thwart their new genocidal plans.

The series also stars Logan Lerman (The Perks of Being A Wallflower), Jerrika Hinton (The Roommate), Josh Radnor (Liberal Arts), Kate Mulvany (The Great Gatsby), Tiffany Boone (Beautiful Creatures), Greg Austin (Mr Selfridge), Louis Ozawa Changchien (Kidding), Carol Kane (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Saul Rubinek (Unforgiving), Dylan Baker (Happiness) and Lena Olin (Chocolat).

Hunters is produced by Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Sonar Entertainment. It was created by David Weil (Moonfall), who serves as executive producer and co-showrunner alongside executive producer Nikki Toscano (Bates Motel). Alfonso Gomez-Rejon (American Horror Story) will directed the pilot and is an executive producer.

The series is executive produced by Win Rosenfeld (Lorena) from Monkeypaw Productions; Nelson McCormick (Prison Break); Tom Lesinski (Mr. Mercedes) from Sonar Entertainment.

Hunters will debut on Amazon Prime Video in 2020.