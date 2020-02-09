Hunted series 5 starts Thursday on Channel 4

The real-life thriller Hunted returns to Channel 4 on Thursday (13th February 2020) for a fifth series as ordinary people go on the run from a team of expert hunters. Where will they hide? Who can they trust? What would YOU do?

This time the hunted include a mum on the run, a 78-year-old grandfather with a mysterious past, and a couple of childhood sweethearts. They will be pursued by an elite group of determined ex-military, law enforcement and security forces. For the first time, the fugitives have been stripped of all personal belongings and money; all they have is the clothes on their backs. They will need to survive for 25 days relying on their networks and the kindness of strangers if they are to have any chance of winning a share of £100,000.

But before that, their first challenge is to identify the unknown city they’ve been dropped in and escape the all-seeing eye of the helicopter above. Childhood sweethearts Jess and Ella are totally lost while at Hunter HQ Ben Owen believes pensioner Mervyn will be an easy target… until they uncover his secret past.

Meet the fugitives

Ben Arrowsmith & Rob Ellington

Ben works for a Pensions firm. Rob is 24 and compiles social media content for football fans. Both are from Reading.

Speaking about their tactics Ben said:

I don’t want to give too much away… but I will keep moving, regularly change direction, avoid obvious means of communication and try not to contact my family and girlfriend.

Hayley Morrison & Daniel Ryder

Hayley is 27 and a council HR officer. Dan is 33 and co-owns two gyms and a health kitchen. Both are from Wigan.

Speaking about their tactics Hayley said:

“Although we don’t have many contacts across the country, we more than make up for it with our network in Wigan who will go over and above to help us. We believe that staying within the north will be an advantage as we are familiar with it plus people may help us more once they hear our friendly Wigan accents! Ultimately going off grid for as long as possible is key to keeping under the radar.”

Antonia (Toni) Pugh-Thomas

Toni is an haute-couturier from Fulham.

Speaking about her tactics Toni said:

“I’ve walked from Land’s End to John O’Groats with my youngest child and so have a lot of confidence in my ability to travel quietly and unobtrusively by foot. I can also read a map and compass, steer by the sun and because I’m so old, know how to manage without a mobile phone.”

Francesca (Frankie) Greenidge & Daniel Edwards

Frankie is 35 and a full-time foster carer and contact supervisor. Dan is 36 and a graphic designer. Both are from Birmingham.

Speaking about their tactics Hayley said:

“Going rural seems to be a popular approach from previous series but being the city slickers that me and Frankie are, I’m not sure how easy that will be. Staying away from cameras and public transport is a must. We have a wide range of family and friends up and down the country and if we can use their friends and friends of their friends, then the hunters won’t stand a chance.”

Jess Warr & Ella Tomkins

Jess is 23 and a consultant for an Independent Financial Adviser broker. Ella is 22 and a charity researcher. The pair have been in a relationship for over 7 years.

Speaking about their tactics Jess & Ella said:

“Fugitive – think like a fugitive, never be complacent, stay off-grid, keep moving and use disguises

Forests – out of sight, out of mind, use natural cover where we can and utilise wood for fires.

Faith – have faith in Jess’ shoulder (she suffered from a frozen shoulder for 3 years), strangers, ourselves and our relationship.

Food – the most important thing above all – the key to avoiding Jess’ hangriness!”

Mervyn (Titch) Little

Titch is 78 and the oldest ever fugitive on Hunted. He is from Swindon.

Speaking about his tactics Titch said:

“I have friends across the UK on whom I know I can rely and providing I can stay ‘under the radar’ then I’m in with a good chance!”

Hunted series 5 begins at 9pm on Thursday 13th February 2020.