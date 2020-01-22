Hugh Laurie comedy Avenue 5 starts tonight – preview episode 1

HBO’s new comedy series Avenue 5, from Armando Iannucci (The Thick Of It) arrives in the UK tonight on Sky One HD.

It boasts an ensemble cast that includes Hugh Laurie, Josh Gad, Zach Woods, Rebecca Front, Suzy Nakamura, Lenora Crichlow, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Ethan Phillips and Himesh Patel. Watch the trailer below:

Set 40 years in the future, Avenue 5 follows the captain and crew of a luxury space cruise ship as they navigate disgruntled passengers and unexpected events after experiencing technical difficulties onboard.

The first episode of the series is I Was Flying. The synopsis for the episode is:

When a malfunction occurs aboard luxury space cruise ship Avenue 5, it’s up to engineer Billie McEvoy to warn those in charge.

I Was Flying is directed by Armando Iannucci who wrote the screenplay with Simon Blackwell and Tony Roche, based on a story he created.

Avenue 5 begins at 10pm tonight on Sky One HD. Preview the episode with our gallery below: