Homeland season 8 starts tonight on Channel 4 – preview episode 1

Homeland finally returns to UK screens tonight (February 16th) for an eighth and final season. UK viewers should be careful to avoid spoilers, particularly on social media, as we’re getting the season a week behind the US.

If you want to avoid spoilers for Homeland season 8, we suggest you stop reading now. If you don’t mind then please keep reading.

In the season 7 finale, President Keane (Elizabeth Marvel) stepped down to allow the US to move forward. A seven-month time jump at the end of the episode showed Saul Berenson (Mandy Patinkin) overseeing a prisoner exchange with Russia. It saw the US get Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) back. It appeared that her time in captivity may have sent her mad and she didn’t appear to recognise Saul.

In season 8, Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) is recovering from brutal confinement in a Russian gulag. Her body is healing, but her memory remains fractured. This is a problem for Saul (Many Patinkin), National Security Advisor to President Warner (Beau Bridges), who has been dispatched to engage the Taliban in Afghanistan peace negotiations. But Kabul teems with warlords and mercenaries, zealots and spies – and Saul needs the relationships and expertise that only his protégé can provide. Against medical advice, Saul asks Carrie to walk with him into the lion’s den – one last time.

Watch the Homeland season 8 episode 1 teaser below:

Here’s the synopsis for Homeland 8×01 – Deception Indicated:

Carrie recovers in Germany. Saul negotiates. Max (Maury Sterling) has a new mission.

Homeland airs in the UK on Channel 4 on Sundays at 9pm. Preview the season 8 premiere with our gallery below: