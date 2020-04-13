Homeland 8×10 Designated Driver preview

The latest episode of Homeland, Carrie (Claire Danes) went shopping with Yevgeny (Costa Ronin).

A furious Saul (Mandy Patinkin) confronted Mike (Cliff Chamberlain) about the disastrous attempt to arrest Carrie. He said they should leave her to bring in the flight recorder. Mike wasn’t for listening and monitored Carrie by drone while ordering a new team to bring her in.

Carrie and Yevgeny arrived at their destination and checked into a hotel. The next day they went around the pawn shops looking for the flight recorder. Eventually Carrie got a lead after discovering Max’s backpack. She made a arranged to come back at midnight to do a deal.

She had to lay low due to the team searching for her. Yevgeny wanted to leave but Carrie had a plan that involved tricking Jenna (Andrea Bragg) once more. It worked and they had the team arrested. Meanwhile, Carrie snuck out for the meet and secured the flight recorder.

Before she could listen to it, Yevgeny tracked her down. They listened together before he drugged her and made off with the flight recorder himself.

Elsewhere in the episode, Tasneem (Nimrat Kaur) went to the mountains to meet with Jalal (Elham Ehsas). She wanted him to stand down but become concerned when he refused and showed her the support he had. Instead she spoke to her father (Art Malik) to explain they should protect Jalal and stand up against the US.

Saul was recalled to the White House and found himself in an impossible situation. President Hayes (Sam Trammell) would only listen to John Zabel (Hugh Dancy). Their plan to threaten Pakistan was based off an unverified video and was on a path to war.

At the end of the episode, Pakistan began moving their short-range nukes to protect their border.

Homeland 8×10 – Designated Driver:

No one admits to anything.

