Homeland 8×08 Threnody(s) preview

The latest episode of Homeland, saw Carrie (Claire Danes) team up with Yevgeny (Ronin Costa) to try and rescue Max (Maury Sterling).

Yevgeny called on his contacts in the area to get a lead on where Max might be held. Eventually they found the location and tried to buy him back. Carrie was able to speak to Max while Yevgeny tried to do a deal and found out that the black box had been sold. Before they could secure his release, armed Taliban came and took him away.

Meanwhile, Jenna (Andrea Deck) and Mike (Cliff Chamberlain) told Saul (Mandy Patinkin) that Carrie had fled with Yevgeny. Saul was sure she’d be going after Max but told them to get her back.

Saul had no choice but to take Haqqani (Numan Acar) to G’ulom (Mohammed Bakri). After handing him over, G’ulom released the 300 Taliban prisoners. Saul did his best to help Haqqani but President Hayes (Sam Trammell) refused to help. He eventually found support from Tasneem (Nimrat Kaur) and they spoke to the female judge overseeing the trial. She said she would buy them some time but G’ulom switched judges on them and Haqqani was sentenced to death.

Elsewhere in the episode, Hayes played more into G’ulom’s hands. He allowed him to come to the US to pay his respects to President Warner. They also had a meeting were G’ulom talked Hayes into supporting him.

At the end of the episode, Carrie and Yevgeny tracked down Max again and discovered Jalal Haqqani (Elham Ehsas) was there. Carrie called it in to the CIA for help. However, she became impatient and tried to save him herself. Yevgeny stopped her as it was too dangerous and the episode ended with Max being forced into an orange jumpsuit.

Here’s the synopsis for Homeland 8×08 – Threnody(s):

Carrie waits. Wellington makes a discovery.

UK viewers can watch the next episode of Homeland season 8 on Channel 4 on Sundays at 9pm. Preview the episode with our gallery below: