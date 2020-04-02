Homeland 8×07 Fucker Shot Me recap

The seventh episode of Homeland season 8, saw Carrie (Claire Danes) team up with an unlikely ally.

If you want to avoid spoilers for Homeland season 8, we suggest you stop reading now. If you don’t mind then please keep reading.

The episode opened up with Saul (Mandy Patinkin) transporting Haqqani (Numan Acar) by convoy to the soccer stadium. There he was to hand him over to G’ulom (Mohammad Bakri) in exchange for the 300 Taliban prisoners. Saul was confident that G’ulom would have to behave due to the world watching but Haqqani wasn’t so optimistic.

The exchange went as planned so Saul headed back to the CIA station. There he was met by Mike (Cliff Chamberlain) and Jenna (Andrea Deck) who updated him on Carrie fleeing with Yevgeny (Ronin Costa). Saul seemed pretty sure that she hadn’t defected but was using the Russian to help locate Max (Maury Sterling). Mike said he’d have to report the situation to the FBI, Saul told him to do what he needed but to get her back.

Meanwhile, Yevgeny was driving Carrie into Pakistan to try and locate Max. They were stopped by a couple of locals who were blocking the road. Yevgeny spoke to them then told Carrie that they were his guys and that they had a lead on Max. Their next stop was a village that was all too familiar for Carrie – it’s the one she saw bombed in season 4. Carrie paid a visit to the graveyard where the people that were killed at the wedding were buried. Carrie thought Yevgeny was playing games but he said he was just there to speak to contacts.

Saul held a video meeting with Wellington (Linus Roache) to try and devise a plan to help Haqqani. They were talking about speaking to a female judge and giving her video evidence of Haqqani telling his son off for violating the peace agreement. President Hayes (Sam Trammell) walked in on them and refused to support their plan.

Yevgeny and Carrie found where Max was being held and offered money in the hope of securing his release. While Yevgeny negotiated, Carrie went inside to check on her friend. She found him in a bad way and he told her about the black box being sold. Before they could get him free, armed Taliban turned up and took him away. Carrie promised to find him.

Saul paid a visit to Bunny Latif (Art Malik) and his daughter Tasneem (Nimrat Kaur). He wanted their help to ally against G’ulom but they weren’t happy that the US only wanted to work together when they needed something. It looked like a waste of time but Tasneem followed Saul out and offered to help. They then went to the judge together and she agreed to buy them some time.

Their efforts were wasted though when G’ulom switched out the judge. Haqqani was sentenced to death at his trial. Saul’s only option was to appeal to Hayes to intervene but Wellington refused to pass the message on. He feared that Hayes would fire him. Meanwhile, Hayes brought in John Zabel (Hugh Dancy) to look after all things Afghanistan.

Carrie and Yevgeny went after Max and located the new place where he was being held. They scoped it out from a distance and realised that it was heavily guarded. With seemingly no option, Carrie reached out to the CIA for help. They informed her that she was a fugitive but became more interested when she saw Haqqani’s son Jalal (Elham Ehsas) arrive. Jalal was there to ask Max what he knew of the helicopters being brought down but Max refused to talk.

Elsewhere in the episode, when President Warner’s body was flown back to the US it was met by President Hayes. He tried to apologise to Warner’s widow but she wasn’t having any of it. She was also furious when she found out that Hayes had invited G’ulom to pay his respects.

At the end of the episode, Carrie decided she couldn’t wait any longer for a special forces team to help Max. She ran in alone and saw his captors forcing him into an orange jump suit. Before Carrie could do anything, Yevgeny appeared and stopped her.

