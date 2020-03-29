Homeland 8×06 Two Minutes recap

Homeland - 8x06
Sifeddine Elamine/SHOWTIME
Greg Ellwood

Greg is the Deputy Editor of Entertainment Focus. He writes about Games, Tech and TV. You can find him on Xbox/PSN/Steam as Tahllian.

Previous Article
Rupaul’s Drag Race Season 12 episode 5 recap
Next Article
Homeland 8x07 Fucker Shot Me preview

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you